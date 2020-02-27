R7-1700, RX Vega 64 Red devil, RX 480/580 water block

Few things for sale
located in 37334.
R7-1700 8 core ryzen chip. 100$ with free shipping anywhere in the U.S. Comes with no cooler, CPU only.
Possible forsale Rx Power Color Red Devil Vega 64 make offer. I'd like to get at least 230$ from it OBO with free shipping anywhere in the U.S..
Bitspower RGB water block for RX 480/580+backplate based on reference PCB 30$ free shipping anywhere in the U.S.
Cpu has been under a liquid loop the entire time. Swapped it out recently for a 3800x. Needs a new home, or I will buy a cheap board and move it to my home theater pc. Heatware below.
https://www.heatware.com/u/5768/to
