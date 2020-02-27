R7-1700, RX Vega 64 Red devil, RX 480/580 water block

Few things for salelocated in 37334.R7-1700 8 core ryzen chip. 100$ with free shipping anywhere in the U.S. Comes with no cooler, CPU only.Possible forsale Rx Power Color Red Devil Vega 64 make offer. I'd like to get at least 230$ from it OBO with free shipping anywhere in the U.S..Bitspower RGB water block for RX 480/580+backplate based on reference PCB 30$ free shipping anywhere in the U.S.Cpu has been under a liquid loop the entire time. Swapped it out recently for a 3800x. Needs a new home, or I will buy a cheap board and move it to my home theater pc. Heatware below.