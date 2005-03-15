R.I.P. Billy "Wicked" Wilson - Dead at 33 :-(

NoxTek
Figured I'd post this in the Gaming section since that's the area Billy was best known for. (Well, doing game previews and reviews).
I've learned that Billy "Wicked" Wilson passed away last night after being rushed to the hospital yesterday afternoon.
For those of you who aren't old skool enough to know or remember Billy, he was about the coolest dude you could have known. Billy founded, owned, and operated VoodooExtreme.com (until it was stolen from him) and was well known for his pimptastic style of news and reviews. I totally fucking idolized this guy and even had the chance to speak with him on a few occasions back in the hayday of VoodooExtreme. I can't believe he's gone.
Billy, wherever you are.... rock on bro.
http://www.gaminggroove.com/blah.php?id=228
