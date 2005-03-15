R.I.P. Billy "Wicked" Wilson - Dead at 33 :-(

Billy accomplished a lot of great things, and in his prime was the best and had the best gaming page. I spent way to much time at VE throughout Billy's tenure there. I started in 8th grade or so, I'm now a good 7 or 8 years older and I have since been through so many things its hard to believe VE was with me for most of it, and if it wasn't for Billy and what he did there that wouldn't be the case.



This really isn't the time for this, just a few corrections, since a lot of people are talking out of their asses as far as VE is concerned. In Billy's last year at VE, he didn't contribute anything at all, making an appearance 1 or 2 days every few months (I'm sure he had a lot of personal issues going on at the time). That, and a mutiny by the majority of the other members of the VE team caused him to get fired and Apache promoted to his place(though he had already been doing all the work for along time). Apache is not the owner, Apache did not sell to IGN. There was no domain jacking or other bullshit. VE at the end was a business, Billy was a victim, and in the end the whole site was.



The owner was a corporate big wig(it would seem) who never made a public appearance and who no one really knows, hoa tran or something is his name. He sold it to IGN and there was nothing the team could do about it.