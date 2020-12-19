Quiet your noisy HDD drives this one works!

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,954

I had these noisy drives which would start grinding after like 5-6 minutes. If you disable both the defrag as shown in the video along with the Windows 10 search your drives HDD drives won't make any noise worked like a charm on my X2 6TB Hitachi Helium drives. I don't even get those random bump noises any more my PC is really quiet I was afraid I would have to get x2 8TB SSDs or something I have 6.5 TB of SSD space. but it's a collection of 6 drives.
 
Last edited:
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,837
Yep. Turned off what used to be called Superfetch and it solved the issues on my wife's laptop.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,954
I already had Sysmain or formerly called Superfetch but it was still making noises.
The above video shows two additional things to disable from the start.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top