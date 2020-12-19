Quiet your noisy HDD drives this one works!



I had these noisy drives which would start grinding after like 5-6 minutes. If you disable both the defrag as shown in the video along with the Windows 10 search your drives HDD drives won't make any noise worked like a charm on my X2 6TB Hitachi Helium drives. I don't even get those random bump noises any more my PC is really quiet I was afraid I would have to get x2 8TB SSDs or something I have 6.5 TB of SSD space. but it's a collection of 6 drives.