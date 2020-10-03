Quiet PSU, 750 watts, up to 160mm long?

I'm looking to revise my HTPC from an ITX case to a mATX case, and I want to put a RTX 3080 in there, which I've read wants at least a 750 watt PSU.

The old computer has a 600w SFX PSU, which probably isn't enough.



My go-to has been Seasonic, but their better ones at 750w are 170mm, so I'm wondering what I should look for.



I'm willing to pay more and/or wait a little longer for the availability of an ideal PSU, if there's one that's hard to get right now, but I'm definitely only looking at ones currently being made.