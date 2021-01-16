Quick Windows 10 Settings Application question

Format _C:

Yes not "app" it is an application!
Anyway I have this extra information panel on my main PC (FMTC) this is my only one that I can see this extra top panel they are all running Windows 10 Professional and are all on the current version (20H2) how can I get this to show on my other PC's?
I like this extra panel and yes my account picture is the "Evil Monkey" from Family Guy
Settings (2).jpg

Thank You
 
sign into an ms account.
 
