Quick Windows 10 Settings Application question

Yes not "app" it is an application!Anyway I have this extra information panel on my main PC (FMTC) this is my only one that I can see this extra top panel they are all running Windows 10 Professional and are all on the current version (20H2) how can I get this to show on my other PC's?I like this extra panel and yes my account picture is the "Evil Monkey" from Family GuyThank You