Quick question: Unlocked Moto - Factory Reset possible?

The answer may be painfully obvious to someone who has played in this space, but I've never tampered with a phone.



We inherited a phone from my father (who thought it would be fun to play with unlocking/rooting) to replace a phone that decided to become a part of a river bed. It's a Moto and we get this looping warning about the phone being unlocked and that it's going to automatically reboot. My first thought is to just reset the phone to factory settings if I'm able to get into the OS, or try for an external reset if not. (Phone is charging or I'd have tried it by now)



Only concern is whether something done to the phone to unlock it might prevent it from being 'Factory Reset'. Anyone know the answer offhand?



(Google doesn't offer a quick answer)