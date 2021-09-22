Quick-playing games

I'm looking for a game that I can play for a short amount of time at each sitting. I'm thinking about something that I could play for 15-30 minutes in a meaningful way. I mean, I could play Skyrim for 15 minutes, but it would take me 10 minutes to get into the game (loading Mod Organizer, loading the game, then loading the save). So I'm looking for something where I could each session could be broken into short pieces. I'm not really interesting in Mortal Kombat type game, or platformers. Pretty much anything else would be cool.



Any suggestions?