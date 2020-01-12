Quick Impressions: XFX 5700 XT THICC II

So I had been running a Gigabyte Gaming OC 5700 XT for a bit, but was not pleased with the higher than expected temps, specifically with the hot spot even with stock clocks on more aggressive fan curves. I tried reinstalling the cooler with fresh paste, but temps stayed the same. So on a whim, I asked NewEgg to return it for a replacement, but they had no stock, so I got a refund. Since I needed a new card to try and the Red Devil and Nitro+ were nowhere to be found, I decided to give the THICC a try. And I am pleased to say...I am glad I did. Right off the bat, it was noticeably heavier than the Gigabyte and I'll be honest, it looks pretty damn good. I read that there are some alternate bios's out there, but mine was very quiet so I have not messed with updating yet. I think it maybe the Ultra version that is higher clocked that needs the new bios? Anyway, with some initial testing, max OC headroom is not much higher than the Gigabyte which I think is expected as these all seem to OC about the same. At 50% power Limit and set to 2125 core, I saw average clock speeds in the 2050-2065Mhz range running TimeSpy Demo. Maybe 20Mhz higher than the Gigabyte, so no real difference there. https://www.3dmark.com/spy/8580655 But the real difference in the temps. Overclocked to a reasonable 2050/1900 with 30% power limit (hovered at 2000 average in game) and Playing Borderlands 3 for an hour, with fans very quiet at 50%, core temps were averaging 72C core and 88C peak hot spot. Compared to my Gigabyte when with NO OC and 60% fan, the XFX is about 9-10C lower peak hot spot, although the core temps of the XFX are only 3-4C better...but while being a decent amount quieter. Memory and VRM temps are comparable between the two. Saw a peak of 76C VRM and 82C memory. Not sure if the Gigabyte had a bum heat pipe or what, but I am very pleased with this XFX so far. Performance is not better than the other card, but the lower noise with better temps is what I was looking for.