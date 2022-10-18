Quick and easy overclock for a 12700kf and Asus Z690-P D4 Wifi board?

What is the best way to get a quick and easy overclock on a 12700kf and Asus Z690-P D4 Wifi board?
I am running at high performance power profile in Win 11 and would like to squeeze out some juice if possible. I have an AIO cooler. Nothing crazy...just a quick bump in speed. I don't want to pour over tomes of how tos. Just a quick one if possible. Thanks!
Thanks!
I am running at high performance power profile in Win 11 and would like to squeeze out some juice if possible. I have an AIO cooler. Nothing crazy...just a quick bump in speed. I don't want to pour over tomes of how tos. Just a quick one if possible. Thanks!
Thanks!