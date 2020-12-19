Quick and dirty 5950x *Fixed PBO Temps

Hello guys,Finally got a 5950x... It took... A while lol.Bios : 7C35v1D2(Beta version)ANYWAYS, Quick and dirty. Out of the box my temps on the 5950x and my MSI MEG ACE Mobo were garbage. With PBO simply enabled I was idling around 45c to 50c... Not ideal... Load temps spiked into the 80's.Much to my surprise when I went in and tried to tweak the voltages... I was greeted with a fancy little bug. As soon as I changed my voltage to anything but Auto, it would peg at 1.1v and never move. No matter if it was offset or what. Clocks would not boost in windows. Nothing. Also any TDC or EDC over 210 (TDC) or 215 (EDC) would result in the same problem.So I did some playing around and found the quickest way to snag, what I consider decent, clocks with BPO and the best temps and a work around for the Offset Voltage issue.Step One. Turn PBO to Enabled. That is it. Don't touch the settings.Step Two. Set your Voltage to AMD Overclock - Leave it Auto and the key here is to leave the Offset Max to Auto as well.Boom. All set. Set up your memory, your fclock, whatever else.Here are my results on this quick method -The fastest cores will hit 5050mhz in single threaded CB R20 runs, On Average the cores run around 4.5ghz full load at 1.275v which is very solid considering my old 3900x needed 1.32 to 1.35v to hit 4.5ghz.My Idle temps are fantastic around 29c on each CCD, my Fully loaded temps peek around 75c. There is a TON of room left in this chip and I will slowly bring that info out. I just wanted to get something fresh out there for this chip in particular as I see a lot of threads complaining of High temps.Hope this helps, more to come for All Core OC's and more PBO tweaking, even though I do not currently have access to the this PBO Curve setting yet.... Cmon MSI... Give us a better bios.