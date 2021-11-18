Questions switching from Windows to a MBP?

I have some questions as I have never used MacOs before. An iPhone is all I am familiar with.1. How do you handle all of your data on a MacBook? Very large SSD, small SSD with some files only in iCloud, small SSD + iCloud + NAS? Trying to figure out if the 512 GB default is enough.2. For Excel, I will have to get an Office 365 subscription. I assume with OneDrive I can modify the same files on a MBP and PC?3. Networking between Mac and Windows. Can I easily view files or folders between the two? Is it easier to just keep shared files in the cloud?4. How do I keep browser bookmarks between Safari on Mac and Chrome on Windows in sync?5. For file backups, I have been using BackBlaze on Windows. Is iCloud and OneDrive enough? I may cancel BackBlaze and have my files backed up on these two new to me services.6. What is the best way to copy files from Windows to MacOs? Does iCloud keep all files in their original quality? If so, I could upload my files to iCloud from Windows and then download them on the MBP. Otherwise, a flash drive I guess.Is there anything else that I should know?Thanks for your help.