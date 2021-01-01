Questions re Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-8i

Hello,
I am hoping to gain further clarification around the 930-8i raid card.
I have had various raid cards since the perc 5/i, through IBM 5015 and various other LSI varients.. I now have the itch to upgrade..
I am currently running raid6, and want to continue to (yes I know ZFS is better but it doesnt suit my application).
Questions: Will the 930-8i:
1. Work in a generic/consumer motherboard like my previous cards (ie non-lenovo);
2. Take any sata hard disks I through at it, perhaps specifically some Seagate Ironwolf 8TB disks.
I have seen the thread by ComSpitfire2020 https://hardforum.com/threads/144tb...win10-raid6-lenovo-raid-930-8i-avago.2004851/ which suggests the answer to both of my questions are yes, but that is quite literally the only confirmation I can find on hardforum/servethehome/reddit/youtube/google - so frustrating!
Thanks a bunch! This is such a great community with such a wealth of information, and such voluminous content for me to procrastinate trawling through
