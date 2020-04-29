Questions on new Ryzen 3600 build

Today I upgraded the PC from an Intel 4690k to a Ryzen 3600, yay!



Questions:

1. The ram is Adata XPG Gammix D30 PC4 28800 DDR4 3600. In cpu-z it shows as 1331 mhz. Since it is double data rate, I assume this means it runs out of the box at 2666 mhz. To get to 3600 mhz, use xmp profile in bios/uefi, correct?

2. The computer idles at about 40C with the stock cooler, does that look right? The Corsair Obsidian case currently has 3 fans running, 2 intake in the front and one exhaust on top. I may add a 4th fan to the back for exhaust.

3. Is it better to go to the Asus website for software rather than using the disk that came in the box?

4. Since the system seems to be working normally, should I still check for bios/uefi updates?

5. Back to the Asus motherboard software, anything there really useful to install, or is it just bloatware? Overclocking or system monitoring tools maybe?