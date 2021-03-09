Questions for how to get warranty on 2nd hand EVGA card

I just paid out the rear end for a used EVGA 2080 Ti FTW Ultra. It looked brand new and was hardly used and he lived right down the street. He did register it on the EVGA site when he bought it. So all he has to do is unregister the card and then I can go and register it? He was worried because it gave a pop up while he was unregistering saying the serial number could not be reregistered again if he unregistered the card. I assume the pop up meant not by him but ok for someone else to register it? Also will it ask for any proof of purchase from me when I go to register the card? That would be pretty dumb since it is second hand and I paid cash.