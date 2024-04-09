Questions & Confusion Over Some PC Gaming Controllers / Gamepads

I've done lots of research on controller / gamepad manufacturer 8bitdo's website, review articles, reddit, videos, gaming forums, etc. but I still am confused and have questions regarding their controllers. I have also contacted them last week but with no reply yet so I figured I'd ask around for some input, opinions, thoughts, etc.
My Goals
- All controllers are to be used with PC gaming ONLY. Some games are old (early 2000s), some games are new. No other "systems" matter, only PC.
- 1x 8bitdo wireless Ultimate Controller (hall effect sticks) and 1x 8bitdo wireless Pro 2 controller (hall effect sticks) for majority of games. I'd like 1 of each so that others (myself included) have the option to choose if they like better the XB or PS style left-stick / d-pad layout and overall controller shape.
- 2x 8bitdo wireless M30 controllers. I need these mainly for fighting games (Eg. Street Fighter 2).
- all controllers must be capable of Dinput and Xinput since, I think, lots of older games work with Dinput and not Xinput and vice-versa for many newer games.
- I'd prefer if all wireless modes are 2.4 GHz
- I've heard so many conflicting reports about features and capabilities regarding 8bitdo controllers, one of them is that the Bluetooth feature is useless for PC gaming since the Bluetooth is "locked" to only Stream Decks, some mobile phones (conflicting reports about this too), and the Nintendo Switch. Is that true?
- I also heard that the 2.4G-only controllers can, now in fact, also be connected using BT via a firmware upgrade. Is this true? I know the BT Ultimate also comes with 2.4G but does the 2.4G-only version now also allow BT connection (via firmware upgrade)?
- Why are the X,Y and A,B buttons reversed on the 2.4G/BT and 2.4-only Ultimates (and possibly other models)? Is it just a cosmetic thing (the physical button top itself) or will games actually think the buttons are reversed too?
- I noticed that the 8bitdo web site states Xinput and Dinput capability on lots of the 2.4G-only controllers but only states one or the other on many of the BT controllers. Does that mean BT models are forced to use only 1 or the other?
- I also heard that question 4 is false and therefore BT controllers can also switch between Xinput and Dinput, the only difference is that 2.4G-only controllers have a convenient button/switch to do so while the BT controllers require a special button-press combination to do so. Is this true?
- I found the "perfect" 6 button controller with 8bitdo's M30: classic 6-button layout with 4 shoulder buttons: 2 being analog triggers, 2 being standard shoulder buttons. The problem is that the wireless version removes the 2 analog triggers, you are forced to buy the wired version if you also want the 2 analog triggers. Is this some sort of mistake with the website or??? Why would the more expensive, wireless version "cut off" the analog triggers and make them only available for the wired? Other than the feature of 2.4G, and a higher price tag, why wouldn't everything else remain identical?
- Why can't I find the 2.4G-only or BT/2.4G version of the Pro 2 anywhere?