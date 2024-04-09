Questions & Confusion Over Some PC Gaming Controllers / Gamepads

There is a little square screw/nut in between the two more obvious slide fwd/back screws on the bottom of each finger rail. That screw/square-nut can be loosened so that the whole finger tower can log-roll left/right, or tilt leaning toward you away from the base plate. Then re-tighten it. It's like a lock-down ball joint. I didn't know that even after watching an azeron how-to adjust video on youtube.



My pinky and ring finger, especially the sideways pinky button and the tower button for each of those fingers weren't very usable until I figured that out. That, because those buttons were off-angled so that the edge of the buttons were a slice across my finger instead of being aligned with them.



I feel like some people give up on the device because they never took the time to align it properly, and to cultivate some good button profiles and macros and memorize them.



. . .



I also saw in this forum that some people use mini rubberbands around the frontward and rearward buttons (+ the side button if on the pinky or pointer finger) to add resistance to the buttons. I haven't had a need to do that but some people like the resistance vs mis-clicking on light touch. Personally I've also always been a fan of using a few bumper pads (felt or vinyl) on other mmo gaming boards (g13, etc) or tiny ones on the side numpad of mmo mice, in order to delineate a few buttons from others by feel. I'm probably going to put bumper pads on the nearest row of "trigger" keys so that I never confuse the two rows of "teeth" nearest to my palm.



Other people like to stuff hard foam under the towers to keep them solidly in place once adjusted, like shimming the finger towers, if they are more abusive to their controllers.



There is an azeron subreddit that has some good info occasionally. Overall I love the controller. A good marriage of thumb-stick and mutli-keyboard like finger keys.