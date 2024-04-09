Questions & Confusion Over Some PC Gaming Controllers / Gamepads

I've done lots of research on controller / gamepad manufacturer 8bitdo's website, review articles, reddit, videos, gaming forums, etc. but I still am confused and have questions regarding their controllers. I have also contacted them last week but with no reply yet so I figured I'd ask around for some input, opinions, thoughts, etc.

My Goals
  • All controllers are to be used with PC gaming ONLY. Some games are old (early 2000s), some games are new. No other "systems" matter, only PC.
  • 1x 8bitdo wireless Ultimate Controller (hall effect sticks) and 1x 8bitdo wireless Pro 2 controller (hall effect sticks) for majority of games. I'd like 1 of each so that others (myself included) have the option to choose if they like better the XB or PS style left-stick / d-pad layout and overall controller shape.
  • 2x 8bitdo wireless M30 controllers. I need these mainly for fighting games (Eg. Street Fighter 2).
Requirements or preferences
  • all controllers must be capable of Dinput and Xinput since, I think, lots of older games work with Dinput and not Xinput and vice-versa for many newer games.
  • I'd prefer if all wireless modes are 2.4 GHz
Questions (all questions are only regarding the Ultimate, Pro 2, and M30 models)
  1. I've heard so many conflicting reports about features and capabilities regarding 8bitdo controllers, one of them is that the Bluetooth feature is useless for PC gaming since the Bluetooth is "locked" to only Stream Decks, some mobile phones (conflicting reports about this too), and the Nintendo Switch. Is that true?
  2. I also heard that the 2.4G-only controllers can, now in fact, also be connected using BT via a firmware upgrade. Is this true? I know the BT Ultimate also comes with 2.4G but does the 2.4G-only version now also allow BT connection (via firmware upgrade)?
  3. Why are the X,Y and A,B buttons reversed on the 2.4G/BT and 2.4-only Ultimates (and possibly other models)? Is it just a cosmetic thing (the physical button top itself) or will games actually think the buttons are reversed too?
  4. I noticed that the 8bitdo web site states Xinput and Dinput capability on lots of the 2.4G-only controllers but only states one or the other on many of the BT controllers. Does that mean BT models are forced to use only 1 or the other?
  5. I also heard that question 4 is false and therefore BT controllers can also switch between Xinput and Dinput, the only difference is that 2.4G-only controllers have a convenient button/switch to do so while the BT controllers require a special button-press combination to do so. Is this true?
  6. I found the "perfect" 6 button controller with 8bitdo's M30: classic 6-button layout with 4 shoulder buttons: 2 being analog triggers, 2 being standard shoulder buttons. The problem is that the wireless version removes the 2 analog triggers, you are forced to buy the wired version if you also want the 2 analog triggers. Is this some sort of mistake with the website or??? Why would the more expensive, wireless version "cut off" the analog triggers and make them only available for the wired? Other than the feature of 2.4G, and a higher price tag, why wouldn't everything else remain identical?
  7. Why can't I find the 2.4G-only or BT/2.4G version of the Pro 2 anywhere?
Please help me with my questions, concerns, and confusion. I'd really like to get some controllers / gamepads for PC. I love using a keyboard-and-mouse setup but some games, for me personally, are "better" with a gamepad/controller.
 
dont know if anyone here will be able to answer all that, they are all qs for the oem.
since they sell them on amazon, grab a couple, try em and return them if they dont work how you want.
 
  1. My SN30 Pro+ works perfectly over Bluetooth on my PC. Specifically for the Ultimate, it works with Bluetooth on PC, but it will connect as a Switch controller. That means no analog range for the triggers, but you get gyroscope control. I've no idea if this can be changed using the software since I don't have an Ultimate.
  2. Yes, the Ultimate can connect to PC via Bluetooth, but see above. As far as 2.4G-only controllers are concerned, the radio transmitter can't be made to transmit Bluetooth with a firmware update. A Bluetooth transmitter needs to be present to connect to a Bluetooth receiver.
  3. It's just a cosmetic thing since they sell both Nintendo- and Xbox-style versions. Like any controller the actions are bound to the button HIDs, not the letter on the buttons themselves. Either way, you can change the bindings globally with the software and you can then take those changes to any device.
  4. I can change which API my SN30 Pro+ uses by default through the software, otherwise there is a different button combination when turning it on the choose which API it uses when paired (start+X for Xinput, start+B for Dinput). The SN30 Pro+ is Bluetooth only.
  5. Yes. See above.
  6. No versions of the M30 have analog triggers, as far as I know. If you have a link to the product page of the one you're referring to, please share it. I have the 2.4G wireless version.
  7. Because there is no 2.4G only or mixed mode version of the Pro 2. It has only ever come in wired and Bluetooth flavors.
 
spin5000 said:
one of them is that the Bluetooth feature is useless for PC gaming since the Bluetooth is "locked" to only Stream Decks,
Worked fine on my SN30 Pro+ in Windows, as well as my Ultimate Wireless (but with that I use the 2.4Ghz dongle in the dock)
spin5000 said:
I also heard that the 2.4G-only controllers can, now in fact, also be connected using BT via a firmware upgrade.
No, the 2.4Ghz only models cannot do this. A BT radio does not exist.
spin5000 said:
Why are the X,Y and A,B buttons reversed on the 2.4G/BT and 2.4-only Ultimates
The model with BT and motion sensing built in is marketed towards Switch gamers, however when connected to Windows it functions as any other Xbox controller so I don't even think about it. Back when I bought the 2.4Ghz only model didn't have the Hall effect joysticks but now it does so if I was buying again, it would have been that one.
spin5000 said:
I noticed that the 8bitdo web site states Xinput and Dinput capability on lots of the 2.4G-only controllers but only states one or the other on many of the BT controllers.
I really don't have a lot of understanding as I'm strictly going to only use the default Xinput mode. If you asked all this on /r/8BitDo on reddit you might have got better responses but from some quick reading over there from a year ago in this thread, it seems the mode switching was possibly abandoned? Its honestly not super clear.
spin5000 said:
Why can't I find the 2.4G-only or BT/2.4G version of the Pro 2 anywhere?
I'm not sure that was a thing back then? My SN30 Pro+ didn't have that option, it was just one controller and was BT only, AFAIK. I noticed they started offering multiple versions with the Ultimate Wireless lineup.

8BitDo is my one stop shop for controllers these days, haven't done me wrong yet.
 
spin5000 said:
I love using a keyboard-and-mouse setup but some games, for me personally, are "better" with a gamepad/controller.
This might not be exactly what you are looking for, and depending on the game types and playing environment perhaps, but I love mine. Might be worth taking a look at if you are in a quest for "ultimate" pc controller types and like some aspects of keyboard+mouse (specifically, it keeps the mouse in the setup while still getting a thumb-stick and a ton of keys.

tik tok: azeron cyborg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MisfIZrgk7Y


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeoje60NF6g



It was a learning curve getting it adjusted properly. My first few tries I didn't realize you could loosen a screw to roll the towers, like a listing boat. They can also rock forward and backward. Once I realized that and re-did the alignments, locked them down with the screws, it changed everything. The gamepad style thumb-stick and mini "HAT" switch area can also roll clockwise or count-clockwise which helped a ton. The gamepad has xbox controller functionality 360deg. I sprung the pro stick, and the magnetic tilt mount for the whole device too.

It knocks you back in skill a bit at first, it's a leaning curve. However after some time practicing and re-doing some adjustments, you get as good as you were before with keyboard+mouse or game controller, and then usually surpass that point in most games due to so much increased functionality and capabilities of the cyborg at your fingertips. It is wired, and made for using as a desktop peripheral "throne style" ergonomically, mirroring your mouse in line with the other arm of your chair. There are couch "desks" too though, like the couchmaster, so there are possibilities there even from a couch.

There is a little square screw/nut in between the two more obvious slide fwd/back screws on the bottom of each finger rail. That screw/square-nut can be loosened so that the whole finger tower can log-roll left/right, or tilt leaning toward you away from the base plate. Then re-tighten it. It's like a lock-down ball joint. I didn't know that even after watching an azeron how-to adjust video on youtube.

My pinky and ring finger, especially the sideways pinky button and the tower button for each of those fingers weren't very usable until I figured that out. That, because those buttons were off-angled so that the edge of the buttons were a slice across my finger instead of being aligned with them.

I feel like some people give up on the device because they never took the time to align it properly, and to cultivate some good button profiles and macros and memorize them.

I also saw in this forum that some people use mini rubberbands around the frontward and rearward buttons (+ the side button if on the pinky or pointer finger) to add resistance to the buttons. I haven't had a need to do that but some people like the resistance vs mis-clicking on light touch. Personally I've also always been a fan of using a few bumper pads (felt or vinyl) on other mmo gaming boards (g13, etc) or tiny ones on the side numpad of mmo mice, in order to delineate a few buttons from others by feel. I'm probably going to put bumper pads on the nearest row of "trigger" keys so that I never confuse the two rows of "teeth" nearest to my palm.

Other people like to stuff hard foam under the towers to keep them solidly in place once adjusted, like shimming the finger towers, if they are more abusive to their controllers.

There is an azeron subreddit that has some good info occasionally. Overall I love the controller. A good marriage of thumb-stick and mutli-keyboard like finger keys.
