Questions about Xbox Game Pass for PC

I do not own an Xbox One, but do have an old Xbox 360 and of course a gaming PC. When buying a Ryzen 5 3600 recently it included a 3 month Xbox game pass. Here are some questions:

1. It says the service includes some 360 games like Hydro Thunder and Banjo Kazooie. Will those games be available on the 360 or is it only for Xbox One through backward compatible mode?

2. Would it be smart to start with games only available on the Microsoft store like Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves? There are a lot of other good games on there like Final Fantasy XV, but perhaps I can get those on sale someplace else in the future (e.g., on Steam).

3. Anyone tried the service on PC? How was it? I have heard bad things about the Microsoft game store (crashing games and other tech problems mostly).