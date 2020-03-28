Questions about wifi extenders

I just purchased the wifi extender shown above. This is for a 2 story townhouse. The router is upstairs.1. I had to place the wifi extender upstairs but in a separate room from the router to get the wifi indicator to stay green. Putting the extender anyplace downstairs made the wifi indicator red (low signal). Is this normal in this type of setup?2. The router is the TP-Link ac1750 c7. The amazon product description says something about mesh networking capability with the Archer A7 router. Does that apply for this setup/equipment? I don't know much about mesh networking, but it sounds like it provides a superior wifi network.3. The router has 3 antennas and they are all straight up. Would I get a better signal downstairs by rotating one or more of them sideways or downwards?4. I used the WPS buttons on the extender and router to get the extender on the network. The other possible methods in the quick install manual were to use an Android app or a PC to setup. Does it matter which install method to select? Any performance differences between them?