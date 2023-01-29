Questions about using VPN's

Putting aside the dubiousness of still running Win7 or continuously using a VPN...



I would suspect, but can't confirm, that Windows Internet Connection Sharing would allow you to place the Win7 box behind your main system and utilize its VPN connection. You may need a second ethernet NIC in the main and connect the other PC directly to it (been a long time since I've messed with the built-in connection sharing).



A better option might be to get a router that has its own VPN client support.