Questions about using VPN's

I am running a VPN on my main pc. Can I run another pc behind the main pc that has the VPN? Or do I have to put a VPN on the second pc?


which vpn? most paid ones support 5+ devices on one account. so youd just install it on the other pc.
 
That's not a problem the pc I want to run behind my main is a windows 7. And the stop supporting it.
 
Putting aside the dubiousness of still running Win7 or continuously using a VPN...

I would suspect, but can't confirm, that Windows Internet Connection Sharing would allow you to place the Win7 box behind your main system and utilize its VPN connection. You may need a second ethernet NIC in the main and connect the other PC directly to it (been a long time since I've messed with the built-in connection sharing).

A better option might be to get a router that has its own VPN client support.
 
