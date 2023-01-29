Questions about using VPN's

Airbrushkid
I am running a VPN on my main pc. Can I run another pc behind the main pc that has the VPN? Or do I have to put a VPN on the second pc?
which vpn? most paid ones support 5+ devices on one account. so youd just install it on the other pc.
if you have a second network port on your vpn computer, or add one, you could try internet connection sharing(ICS)