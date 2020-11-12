Questions about using an Asus Hyper PCI-E to M.2 adapter

I recently picked up an Asus Hyper M.2 adapter to hopefully finally upgrade to one of the latest current-gen SSDs. Before I drop a $150 dollars on a M.2 drive I wanted to run a couple of questions by you guys.

It's my understanding that I won't be able to boot Windows off of this on an older AM3+ board right? Just use it as a secondary drive right? I'm cool with that, just curious about how that works exactly since it dosen't look like Asus provides a driver for it. I'm assuming Win10 just has native built-in support for it?



The other thing I wanted to run by ya'll, is my board is indeed older. It's an Asus M5A97 that only supports PCI-E 2.0. Would PCI-E 2.0 cause any specific newer SSDs to not work with the Asus Hyper? Is it safe to buy a super current PCI-E 4.0 M.2 drive with it, or do I need to stick with a last gen PCI-E 3.0 model for compatibility reasons?