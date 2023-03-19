Questions about Silverstone SG16-Rig: Full AMD Build (CPU 7600X & Graphics RX 6750 XT)

Hi guys!



My old ITX-system is nearly dead after 9 years and I need to build a new one. I did not follow the development of the last years in detail, so I am a bit off with current technology. Can you please give me some advise to my currently planned system? As I am concerned about CPU (105 Watt) and CPU-Cooler.



Usage: Gaming in 1440p (Max Details) or 4k (Medium to Max Details)



Case: SilverStone Sugo 16 Black



Main Board: MSI MPG B650I Edge WIFI



CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X --> Question here is, if it is not overkill to have an 105 Watt CPU in that tiny case?



CPU-Cooler: Thermaltake TH120 ARGB Sync --> Question here is, if it is able to keep the CPU in acceptable temperature ranges?



Thermal Paste: Alphacool Subzero



Graphics Card: MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Mech 2X 12G OC, 12GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (V399-004R)



PSU: SilverStone SFX Series SX700-G (Rev. 1.1)



RAM: G.Skill Flare X5 black DIMM Kit 32GB, DDR5-6000



Main SSD for the operating system: Western Digital WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD 2TB, M.2



Mass Storage: Samsung SSD 870 QVO 4TB, SATA



Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11 Home 64Bit