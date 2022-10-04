Questions about Old Video Card with Missing Heatsinks

Could I get away with not having heatsinks on that row of chips?

I have a few questions based on the following information:I received an old Radeon 6970 with an aftermarket cooler on it (Accelero Twin Turbo II), but it was missing the heatsinks that fit on the small row of chips, marked in red, here. (The heatsinks on the VRAM and main GPU are still firmly affixed...I hope.)One of the heatsinks for the row of small chips was rattling around loose. It fell out. Apparently, each of these heatsinks covered two chips, so I'm missing two, plus the (probably smaller) heatsink that went on the chip closest to the PCI power plugs. Here's the heatsink that went over two of the small chips.The old PC in which I'd install this card has excellent cooling. The CPU has a huge heatsink and two fans. The case is roomy, well-ventilated and has numerous fans in the front, back, top and one side. The top and side fans are quite large.Questions:4) If I try to repair, what kind of thermal glue should I use?1)(BTW, what are they? I'm not an electrical engineer. They must be something that runs hot or they wouldn't need cooling. I tried to look it up, but if someone knows and could tell me, I'd be grateful.)2)3)4)Thanks in advance.