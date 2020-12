Questions about my Asus motherboard's Wifi+Bluetooth module's Antenna

I have an older Z97 Deluxe Motherboard with builtin 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.0 . I would like to replace the antenna with the best aftermarket antenna.I found a couple of antennas (below). However, I'm not sure if there is one that I can buy with better reception; especially, if it will help Bluetooth connectivity.Could someone please recommend the best replacement antenna I can buy that's compatible?Season's Greetings!