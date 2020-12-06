Questions about my Asus motherboard's Wifi+Bluetooth module's Antenna

mkanet
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2006
- Messages
- 21
I have an older Z97 Deluxe Motherboard with builtin 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.0. I would like to replace the antenna with the best aftermarket antenna.
Is the antenna also responsible for Bluetooth reception; or, is it only for Wi-Fi.
I found a couple of antennas (below). However, I'm not sure if there is one that I can buy with better reception; especially, if it will help Bluetooth connectivity.
ebay.com/itm/Genuine-ASUS-802-11a-b-g-n-ac-2T2R-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-Moving-Antenna-14008-02650000/264961826869?epid=2292144951
https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-ASUS-M...d-Wireless-WiFi-Magnetic-Antenna/233704216690
Could someone please recommend the best replacement antenna I can buy that's compatible?
Season's Greetings!
Is the antenna also responsible for Bluetooth reception; or, is it only for Wi-Fi.
I found a couple of antennas (below). However, I'm not sure if there is one that I can buy with better reception; especially, if it will help Bluetooth connectivity.
ebay.com/itm/Genuine-ASUS-802-11a-b-g-n-ac-2T2R-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-Moving-Antenna-14008-02650000/264961826869?epid=2292144951
https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-ASUS-M...d-Wireless-WiFi-Magnetic-Antenna/233704216690
Could someone please recommend the best replacement antenna I can buy that's compatible?
Season's Greetings!