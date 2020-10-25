Questions about music files listening from iPad Pro 10.5

1. I have old cd's ripped to mp3 using 192 kbps bitrate. Is it correct that this is "good enough" sound quality for iPad Pro as an output device? When you do internet searches regarding whether 192 kbps mp3 is good enough, most results say it depends on the listening tool (headphones usually require highest bitrate).

2. Recently I started ripping other cd's using iTunes, which defaults to 256 kbps using the AAC format. My understanding is that iTunes can be changed to other file formats, but the default seems best if audio quality balanced with file size are the priorities. So for example, MP3 might be preferable for compatibility with other devices but there is some loss in audio quality vs AAC.

3. For the "average user" (not an audiophile), is it fair to say that "lossless" cd ripping is overkill in regards to audio quality? My understanding of lossless is that files are less compressed vs AAC, mp3, etc but retain all of the audio quality of the original music track.