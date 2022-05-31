Questions about HDMI 2.1 AVRs with the PC, max speaker support, Atmos, etc.

Does anyone here have an Nvidia 3000 series or AMD 6800/6900XT video card with HDMI 2.1 support connected to an AVR with more than 7 speakers? If so, does it actually work?

Even more specifically, is anyone with such a setup a programmer who has tested to see how many speakers various PC audio APIs register when you have that kind of a setup? Theoretically, in Windows, there's an audio API that's supposed to recognize up to 18 channels corresponding to the following:

SPEAKER_FRONT_LEFT - 0
SPEAKER_FRONT_RIGHT - 1
SPEAKER_FRONT_CENTER - 2
SPEAKER_LOW_FREQUENCY - 3
SPEAKER_BACK_LEFT - 4
SPEAKER_BACK_RIGHT - 5
SPEAKER_FRONT_LEFT_OF_CENTER - 6
SPEAKER_FRONT_RIGHT_OF_CENTER - 7
SPEAKER_BACK_CENTER - 8
SPEAKER_SIDE_LEFT - 9
SPEAKER_SIDE_RIGHT - 10
SPEAKER_TOP_CENTER - 11
SPEAKER_TOP_FRONT_LEFT - 12
SPEAKER_TOP_FRONT_CENTER - 13
SPEAKER_TOP_FRONT_RIGHT - 14
SPEAKER_TOP_BACK_LEFT - 15
SPEAKER_TOP_BACK_CENTER - 16
SPEAKER_TOP_BACK_RIGHT - 17

But I can't find anyone on the internet who's actually tried to test a 17.1 channel setup on the PC. Nvidia would have to support it in their HDMI driver, and they're notorious for being pieces of butt, so I won't be surprised if they didn't.

I'm teetering on the precipice of getting a new AVR and doing a 13 speaker setup, but I'm a PC guy and don't want to do it if it's not even going to work.
 
My wife shot me very dirty looks when me and the home theater guy were talking about 17.1 ;) (well really 11.4.1, I think). Home theater room is looking like 7.4.1 though, which is still a lot. Not planning to do a PC in there though, so not actually helpful.
 
As far as I can tell, an Auro-3D setup at 15.1 is about as many speakers as you can go with consumer receivers.
 
