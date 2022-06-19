Questions about Corsair RMX PSUs, and PSUs in general

There's a 2021 version of the 1000 watt RMX, and a newer one, presumably 2022. The 2021 version is being price-dumped pretty hard right now.2021 one:Newer one:The 1000 watt PSU is longer than lower wattage PSUs.850 watt PSU dimensions: 6.3 x 5.91 x 3.39 inches1000 watt PSU dimensions: 7.08 x 3.38 x 5.9 inchesWill typical PC cases fit either side just fine? Will a higher wattage PSU operate at a cooler temperature under a given same load?