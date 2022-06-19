Questions about Corsair RMX PSUs, and PSUs in general

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,293
There's a 2021 version of the 1000 watt RMX, and a newer one, presumably 2022. The 2021 version is being price-dumped pretty hard right now.
2021 one:
https://www.amazon.ca/CORSAIR-SeriesTM-RM1000x-Modular-Supply/dp/B08R5PH1VY/
Newer one:
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-RM1000x-Certified-Modular-Supply/dp/B015YEI7LK/
The 1000 watt PSU is longer than lower wattage PSUs.
850 watt PSU dimensions: 6.3 x 5.91 x 3.39 inches
1000 watt PSU dimensions: 7.08 x 3.38 x 5.9 inches
Will typical PC cases fit either side just fine? Will a higher wattage PSU operate at a cooler temperature under a given same load?
2021 one:
https://www.amazon.ca/CORSAIR-SeriesTM-RM1000x-Modular-Supply/dp/B08R5PH1VY/
Newer one:
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-RM1000x-Certified-Modular-Supply/dp/B015YEI7LK/
The 1000 watt PSU is longer than lower wattage PSUs.
850 watt PSU dimensions: 6.3 x 5.91 x 3.39 inches
1000 watt PSU dimensions: 7.08 x 3.38 x 5.9 inches
Will typical PC cases fit either side just fine? Will a higher wattage PSU operate at a cooler temperature under a given same load?