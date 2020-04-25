Questions about cooling a Ryzen 3600

B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,891
Getting ready to upgrade the current system to a Ryzen 3600.

Is it correct that the 3600 does have much overclocking headroom, making aftermarket heatsinks useful only for noise and temps?
Would a cheap $20 tower cooler like the one below be a good match for the 3600?
https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Freez...ble-Pre-Applied/dp/B084P82HRY?ref_=ast_sto_dp

I do like having a quiet system, probably have to try out the in box Stealth cooler to see if the noise is bothersome before deciding on aftermarket cooling. My Obsidian 450d currently has 3 fans, 2 front and one top, and I plan to add a 4th to the back. So decent case airflow.

I am out of the loop regarding thermal paste, is Arctic Silver 5 still a decent choice? Arctic Silver 5 has always gotten a bad rap due to curing time, but after that its performance used to be pretty good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top