Questions about cooling a Ryzen 3600

Getting ready to upgrade the current system to a Ryzen 3600.Is it correct that the 3600 does have much overclocking headroom, making aftermarket heatsinks useful only for noise and temps?Would a cheap $20 tower cooler like the one below be a good match for the 3600?I do like having a quiet system, probably have to try out the in box Stealth cooler to see if the noise is bothersome before deciding on aftermarket cooling. My Obsidian 450d currently has 3 fans, 2 front and one top, and I plan to add a 4th to the back. So decent case airflow.I am out of the loop regarding thermal paste, is Arctic Silver 5 still a decent choice? Arctic Silver 5 has always gotten a bad rap due to curing time, but after that its performance used to be pretty good.