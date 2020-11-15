Questions About Asus "Flicker Free" Eyecare Monitors

I've tried to solve this question on my own but I haven't been able to get a solid answer.
I'm looking at a few Asus monitors that boast "flicker free eyecare technology." Now to me, "flicker free" means no PWM, however according to measurements i've seen from RTINGS these displays are still using PWM dimming, just at a very high frequency. (Far above 2000hz, i've read 20Khz) For their part, RTINGS says the frequency is so high that there's no flicker, is that really true? Asus refers to this page on their site that has info about their eyecare monitors: https://www.asus.com/Microsite/display/eye_care_technology/
This is where it gets even more confusing. Under the Flicker Free tab it says: "ASUS Flicker-Free technology uses Smart Dynamic Backlight Adjustment to reduce flicker for a comfortable viewing experience. Smart Dynamic Backlight Adjustment avoids low brightness levels that lead to high-speed LED backlight flashing."
Which means what, exactly? To me this sounds like some kind of automatic brightness adjustment that just prevents the display from getting dim enough to cause flicker. The wording on this is poor and I can't find out any specific info on what this "smart backlight adjustment" actually does other than what i'm assuming from the name.
I'm looking at a few Asus monitors that boast "flicker free eyecare technology." Now to me, "flicker free" means no PWM, however according to measurements i've seen from RTINGS these displays are still using PWM dimming, just at a very high frequency. (Far above 2000hz, i've read 20Khz) For their part, RTINGS says the frequency is so high that there's no flicker, is that really true? Asus refers to this page on their site that has info about their eyecare monitors: https://www.asus.com/Microsite/display/eye_care_technology/
This is where it gets even more confusing. Under the Flicker Free tab it says: "ASUS Flicker-Free technology uses Smart Dynamic Backlight Adjustment to reduce flicker for a comfortable viewing experience. Smart Dynamic Backlight Adjustment avoids low brightness levels that lead to high-speed LED backlight flashing."
Which means what, exactly? To me this sounds like some kind of automatic brightness adjustment that just prevents the display from getting dim enough to cause flicker. The wording on this is poor and I can't find out any specific info on what this "smart backlight adjustment" actually does other than what i'm assuming from the name.
Last edited: