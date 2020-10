I'm looking to get a good UHD projector. I have a max 75 inch horizontal and 7 foot vertical wall. I'm looking to mount on my ceiling, guessing about 5-7 feet away . I'm looking to use it mostly for TV, Movies , and Sports all via had Firestick and sound bar. Maybe some gaming, but nothing crazy. I also plan to buy a screen. I have a budget of 2k which I think I can do . Does it make sense to buy a projector or stick with an 80 or 85 inch screen due to my limitations? Thanks