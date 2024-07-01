Question- Velox pc with 64GB DDR5 6000MHz Kingston FURY Beast RGB RAM

Wanting to get a Digital Storm Velox PC with 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s Kingston FURY Beast RGB RAM and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero (Wi-Fi) (Z790) (Up to 3x PCI-E) (No SLI) (DDR5).
On the website - it says this Ram is 1.25V and 2x32GB. Is that a typo? should it be 1.35V?
I am wanting to purchase an additional 2x32GB 6000MT/s RAM from Amazon which says 1.35V - will it work ? https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRTJ29H4/?th=1
