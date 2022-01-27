Question to the Gurus out there, re: Can my board support/power a 5950x

I appreciate all help and knowledge. Sig has specs.



When the Asus Tuf x570 came out I recall a review that questioned the asus tuf x570's ability to power a 3950x without problems.



I havnt kept up on the specifics and dont know power consumption of the 3000 series vs 5000.



I have a bonus coming end of next month and am thinking about upgrading.



I am thinking about a 5900x or 5950x, I'll be able to get either (if they arnt being scalped). I just dont know enough about power draw and VRM's and all that to guess if running the 3900x ok means I am good for the 5950, 4 more cores is a 33% increase in things that want energy.



TLDR: Will I have problems with a 5950x in my system?



With the socket change this'll be the last new CPU for this board. Should keep me gaming for a few years though.