Question to the Gurus out there, re: Can my board support/power a 5950x

Elf_Boy

2[H]4U
I appreciate all help and knowledge. Sig has specs.

When the Asus Tuf x570 came out I recall a review that questioned the asus tuf x570's ability to power a 3950x without problems.

I havnt kept up on the specifics and dont know power consumption of the 3000 series vs 5000.

I have a bonus coming end of next month and am thinking about upgrading.

I am thinking about a 5900x or 5950x, I'll be able to get either (if they arnt being scalped). I just dont know enough about power draw and VRM's and all that to guess if running the 3900x ok means I am good for the 5950, 4 more cores is a 33% increase in things that want energy.

TLDR: Will I have problems with a 5950x in my system?

With the socket change this'll be the last new CPU for this board. Should keep me gaming for a few years though.
 
pro or plus? not that there should much of a difference.
should be fine, with bios 2607 +. youre going from one 105w chip to another. just dont shoot for the stars with your oc, if any.
 
