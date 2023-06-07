Question Rx 6600 XT Blackscreen

So for a few good months now I changed my GPU to a 6600xt and I have a weird problem.

When I'm turning on the PC, after the motherboard logo it goes into a Blackscreen and the obly way to get it to turn on its to turn it off from the power button (the case one, not the PSU one), and turn it on again and it boots normal. I noticed that during the black screens the mouse and keyboard lights turn on and off kinda delayed and stay off for a longer period than on a "normal" boot.

I tried everything, fast startup on and off, ddu, new windows 10 and 11, cleared CMOS, updated bios version.

I just can't figure what can possible go wrong but somehow turning the sistem off and on again fixes it. Also sometimes it starts first try.



My components are

I3 9100f

Rx 6600xt

450 vs crosair PSU

H310 m 2.0



Before you say my PSU is to small, wich is, i can get the GPU and CPU on full load and the system won't crash, blue screen, Blackscreen or whatever. Beside the boot problem the PC works perfectly and performs accordingly.

A thing that I noticed (might be a coincidence) i was gone for a week and after I came home, for 3 or 4 days it started first try every time. Also I had another period when I didn't rly used the PC for gaming and I was just browsing and doing some word stuff for school and on those days it would start first try.

What I'm trying to say is that there might be a correlation between getting the PC "going" and these black screen boots. Idk if that's true it's just something I noticed, like the volteges mess up or something like that.

Ps: the only thing I didn't tryied was installing the windows on my HDD, currently is on a SSD.