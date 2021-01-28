Question on X570 PCIe x16 slot bandwidth

I'm looking at a few X570 boards, for example this one: https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x570-gaming-pro-carbon-wifi/p/N82E16813144260

I'm wondering if I can use the second PCIe x16 slot to run a PCIe 3.0 x4 fiber networking interface card without limiting the PCIe 4.0 bandwidth of the top slot, in other words my setup might look like:

  • Top PCIe x16 slot: AMD 6900XT
  • Bottom PCIe x16 slot: x4 fiber NIC card

Ideally this would run at 16x / 4x, but will the X570 chipset limit this to 8x / 4x? Or does this depend on the mobo?
 
First rule i would recommend is to never take shop listings as face value, and take time to look at product page and/or manual. In your example, you would go to https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-X570-GAMING-PRO-CARBON-WIFI, go to Specification and then Detail.
And then you would see this in Expansion Slots section:
  • 1x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slot (PCI_E1)
    • 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ support PCIe 4.0 x16 mode
    • 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ support PCIe 3.0x16 mode
    • Ryzen™ 4000 G-Series support PCIe 3.0x16/x0/x0, x8/x0/x8, x8/x4/x4 mode
    • Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics support PCIe 3.0 x8 mode
  • 1x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slot (PCI_E3), supports x4 mode
  • 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots
That means this board doesn't split the CPU lanes to x8/x8 mode, has PCI-E 4.0 x16 main slot electrically and the second slot is PCI-E 4.0 x4 electrically, x16 physically. So yes, in your use case it would work just fine.

Any board with x16/x0 & x8/x8 split usually also has a third x16@x4 slot.
 
