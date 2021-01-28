Question on X570 PCIe x16 slot bandwidth

I'm looking at a few X570 boards, for example this one: https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x570-gaming-pro-carbon-wifi/p/N82E16813144260
I'm wondering if I can use the second PCIe x16 slot to run a PCIe 3.0 x4 fiber networking interface card without limiting the PCIe 4.0 bandwidth of the top slot, in other words my setup might look like:
Ideally this would run at 16x / 4x, but will the X570 chipset limit this to 8x / 4x? Or does this depend on the mobo?
- Top PCIe x16 slot: AMD 6900XT
- Bottom PCIe x16 slot: x4 fiber NIC card
