Question on X570 PCIe x16 slot bandwidth

1x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slot (PCI_E1) 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ support PCIe 4.0 x16 mode 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ support PCIe 3.0x16 mode Ryzen™ 4000 G-Series support PCIe 3.0x16/x0/x0, x8/x0/x8, x8/x4/x4 mode Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics support PCIe 3.0 x8 mode

1x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slot (PCI_E3), supports x4 mode

2x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots Click to expand...

First rule i would recommend is to never take shop listings as face value, and take time to look at product page and/or manual. In your example, you would go to https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-X570-GAMING-PRO-CARBON-WIFI , go to Specification and then Detail.And then you would see this in Expansion Slots section:That means this board doesn't split the CPU lanes to x8/x8 mode, has PCI-E 4.0 x16 main slot electrically and the second slot is PCI-E 4.0 x4 electrically, x16 physically. So yes, in your use case it would work just fine.Any board with x16/x0 & x8/x8 split usually also has a third x16@x4 slot.