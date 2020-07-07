Question on upgrades - been out of the loop

So, it’s been a long while since I’ve kept up with hardware and I’m at a loss right now. I have an older system, i7-2600k, 12gb DDR3 , ASUS P8P67 Pro, dual rx580s, 250gb Samsung 850evo, and a few other storage drives.



This all started because I need a bigger drive. I’m looking at upgrading to a 1tb Samsung 970 evo plus, with an NVMe to pcie adapter. The problem is that I don’t even think I have enough pcie lanes for the two cards, let alone an NVMe added to it, but let’s assume I did.



Would it be a good idea to upgrade just the drive for now, or upgrade motherboard/cpu/ram/hdd? I only play COD warzone and the rest of my time on the PC is related to 3D printing and light video editing. I haven’t noticed any major bottlenecks with the system I have now, but I do have COD on a second, slower drives and I get some lag here and there, hence the NVMe upgrade.



I know budget is always a factor in recommending hardware and my budget is ACAP (as cheap as possible), lol.



Thanks is advance for all your thoughts, opinions and recommendations!