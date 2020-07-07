Question on upgrades - been out of the loop

overclockedpc

So, it’s been a long while since I’ve kept up with hardware and I’m at a loss right now. I have an older system, i7-2600k, 12gb DDR3 , ASUS P8P67 Pro, dual rx580s, 250gb Samsung 850evo, and a few other storage drives.

This all started because I need a bigger drive. I’m looking at upgrading to a 1tb Samsung 970 evo plus, with an NVMe to pcie adapter. The problem is that I don’t even think I have enough pcie lanes for the two cards, let alone an NVMe added to it, but let’s assume I did.

Would it be a good idea to upgrade just the drive for now, or upgrade motherboard/cpu/ram/hdd? I only play COD warzone and the rest of my time on the PC is related to 3D printing and light video editing. I haven’t noticed any major bottlenecks with the system I have now, but I do have COD on a second, slower drives and I get some lag here and there, hence the NVMe upgrade.

I know budget is always a factor in recommending hardware and my budget is ACAP (as cheap as possible), lol.

Thanks is advance for all your thoughts, opinions and recommendations!
 
Westwood Arrakis

I upgraded about six months ago. Switched to Team Red. I'm rocking a 3600 and a 1060. Solid setup. It was a great deal then, and I'm sure its an even better deal now.
 
overclockedpc

I priced out motherboard, ram, nvme and a Ryzen 5 3600 to about $800 which doesn’t seem bad and I can always reuse the rx580s. I just don’t know if there is something better coming along soon that’s worth waiting for (or that would significantly drop the price of what I’m looking at now).

I think the hardest part of spending the money was that I wasn’t planning on it, and it just grew from a simple SSD upgrade to a “might as well” kinda thing. I guess I’m on the fence and looking for opinions on whether it’s worth the upgrade or not.
 
Westwood Arrakis

overclockedpc said:
I priced out motherboard, ram, nvme and a Ryzen 5 3600 to about $800 which doesn’t seem bad and I can always reuse the rx580s. I just don’t know if there is something better coming along soon that’s worth waiting for (or that would significantly drop the price of what I’m looking at now).

I think the hardest part of spending the money was that I wasn’t planning on it, and it just grew from a simple SSD upgrade to a “might as well” kinda thing. I guess I’m on the fence and looking for opinions on whether it’s worth the upgrade or not.
Something better is always "coming along soon". The 3000 series cards are supposedly due the end of the year. After that, perhaps score a 2000 series from someone that is upgrading. That's my plan. The For Sale section here is great. I've bought a few things without issue.

Can't go wrong with the 3600 though. Solid setup. Runs COD:ME just fine on 1080@60hz paired to a 1060 6GB.
 
Cook_1

That's the thing with technology, there is always something right around the corner. Right now it's Nvidia dropping their new line of cards which should, in theory drop the price a bit on the current series. Also you could save some money by buying used. I know some people don't like to do that but I've been buying used parts from these forums and others for 16 years now. The only issue I had is when I first started out and bought a motherboard and PSU from Ebay...rookie mistake.
 
Westwood Arrakis

Cook_1 said:
That's the thing with technology, there is always something right around the corner. Right now it's Nvidia dropping their new line of cards which should, in theory drop the price a bit on the current series. Also you could save some money by buying used. I know some people don't like to do that but I've been buying used parts from these forums and others for 16 years now. The only issue I had is when I first started out and bought a motherboard and PSU from Ebay...rookie mistake.
Yawp. My 1060 came from here. Fair price. No issue. Been great.
 
