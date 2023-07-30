Question Is 4070 (non ti) a good option for 1440p gaming?

Well it is time i upgrade my 1070; I was thinking for the gigabyte 4070 - maybe the aero as it looks like an upgraded the windforce and trying to decide if it is a good option. Some background - i have a nr200p case (itx); i only game up to 1440p and have no intention of ever going to 4k (i use 27 inch monitor) - my processor is an i5 or i7 approx 1 year old (my old mb died). I currently run windows 10 but i suppose at some point i will be forced to upgrade to win 11. My psu is corsair platinum 750 watt. Been a bit undecided if something like 6850 or 6950 or 3080 is sufficient upgrade given all my constraints.



(Since i'm open to an amd solution i posted this outside the nvidia specific area; but i'm really unsure here - my concerns are power consumption; adequate 1440p perf; case and mb size and psu limit since it is an sfx psu).