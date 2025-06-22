Question i5-14600K Reaching 100°C on MSI Z790 – Not Actually Hot to the Touch, Possible Sensor or Mounting Issue?

That heatsink is extremely inadequate. Not only is it only able to remove far less heat than the CPU can put out, but perhaps even more importantly, it only has a tiny round contact area about the size of a coin where it contacts the CPU. That was "ok" for older CPUs where the cores under the heatspreader were much smaller and were in the very center of the heatspreader, but in newer CPUs, the cores under the heatspreader are much larger and also often offset relative to the center of the heatspreader. A heatsink that only contacts a small round area in the center of the heatspreader just isn't going to cut it anymore. In addition to the fact that, again, that heatink is simply far too tiny.