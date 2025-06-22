  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Question i5-14600K Reaching 100°C on MSI Z790 – Not Actually Hot to the Touch, Possible Sensor or Mounting Issue?

shakaxl

Hi everyone,
I recently built a new PC with the following components:
  • Motherboard: MSI Z790 Gaming
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K
  • RAM: New DDR5 modules
  • Cooler: Generic air cooler with plastic push pins (4 white legs + black clips)
  • Thermal Paste: Generic brand
After assembling the system and powering it on, I immediately noticed the CPU temperature jumps to 100°C, even though the heatsink and the CPU surface don't feel that hot to the touch.

Initially, I noticed that the CPU fan header was incorrectly connected, and the UEFI showed 0 RPM for the CPU fan. I corrected this, and now the fan is spinning properly. However, the temperature still starts around 50°C and quickly rises to 100°C.

I also noticed the case fans are spinning(3), is Ok the temperature. They are connected to a built-in hub via 6-pin connectors, and the system reports 0 RPM for system fans as well.


20250621_230429 (1).jpg




Things I’ve tried so far:
  • Reseated the cooler
  • Reapplied thermal paste
  • Updated the BIOS to the latest version

Still no improvement.


Could this be a sensor misreading, a cooler mounting pressure issue, or something else related to BIOS configuration? Any suggestions to properly identify the root cause would be greatly appreciated.


Thanks in advance!
 
shakaxl said:
Generic air cooler with plastic push pins (4 white legs + black clips)
Do you have a picture of the cooler that you are using? These CPUs have some pretty serious cooling requirements. They can be air-cooled, but I would consider something like a substantial dual-tower ~$35 Thermalright heatsink to be the bare minimum. Saying that you used some generic cooler connected via push-pins raises all sorts of red-flags. Those types of coolers are usually good for up to maybe 65W TDP at most, which is about half of what your 14600K puts out. Even if it fits that socket, it was probably meant for a bottom-tier Core-i3.
 
GotNoRice said:
Do you have a picture of the cooler that you are using? These CPUs have some pretty serious cooling requirements. They can be air-cooled, but I would consider something like a substantial dual-tower ~$35 Thermalright heatsink to be the bare minimum. Saying that you used some generic cooler connected via push-pins raises all sorts of red-flags. Those types of coolers are usually good for up to maybe 65W TDP at most, which is about half of what your 14600K puts out. Even if it fits that socket, it was probably meant for a bottom-tier Core-i3.
Yes dear It is COOLER PROCESADOR DEEP COOL ALTA 9 ( DP-ICAP-AT9 ) P/ LGA, It's old I need to change to compatible socket.

WhatsApp Image 2025-06-22 at 16.09.34.jpeg
 
If the CPU heatsink doesn't feel hot, that means the heat ISN'T being transferred to it.

You want your headsinks to get hot when your CPU dumps heat into them.

Also, if your CPU is able to be touched before it cools down, that tells me you aren't using thermal paste?
 
Vcore 1.17V PL1 125W PL2 185W with something like a Noctua NH-D12L heatsink. Tjunct is 100C so you need about 230W heat sink. Instead of 3rd-4th xenon or 5-6TH gen I series heat sink. The one you have is for a 45W-60W processors.
 
KazeoHin said:
If the CPU heatsink doesn't feel hot, that means the heat ISN'T being transferred to it.

You want your headsinks to get hot when your CPU dumps heat into them.

Also, if your CPU is able to be touched before it cools down, that tells me you aren't using thermal paste?
At begin yes, because I thought thermal paste was damaged becasue is 5 years old, but the same problem
 
That heatsink is extremely inadequate. Not only is it only able to remove far less heat than the CPU can put out, but perhaps even more importantly, it only has a tiny round contact area about the size of a coin where it contacts the CPU. That was "ok" for older CPUs where the cores under the heatspreader were much smaller and were in the very center of the heatspreader, but in newer CPUs, the cores under the heatspreader are much larger and also often offset relative to the center of the heatspreader. A heatsink that only contacts a small round area in the center of the heatspreader just isn't going to cut it anymore. In addition to the fact that, again, that heatink is simply far too tiny.
 
Hello community

Yes the cooler CPU was wrong, not compatible, I bought a new cooler CPU and the temperature improved much

WhatsApp Image 2025-06-22 at 17.25.19.jpeg


WhatsApp Image 2025-06-22 at 20.04.51.jpeg


I thought the previous cooler that fit on the motherboard was compatible, but I didn’t check the TDP.

Regards
 
shakaxl said:
Hello community

Yes the cooler CPU was wrong, not compatible, I bought a new cooler CPU and the temperature improved much

View attachment 738238

View attachment 738239

I thought the previous cooler that fit on the motherboard was compatible, but I didn’t check the TDP.

Regards
Yeah that looks better at idle speeds in the BIOS, but I'm willing to bet that it still hit's 100° when stressing it out.
The 212 quit being a thing once Coffee Lake hit.
I had one (briefly) on a stock 10700k and it would hit 100° within a second on something like Cinebench and the high 80's while gaming.
 
I have the same CPU and had the exact same problem - the moment you put a load it jumped to 100 degrees. No amount of repasting and remounted fixed it. You need a contact frame. Problems were immediately resolved.

The issue is the CPU bends in the socket and you are not getting equal heat sink coverage. You can see it by pulling the cooler off and looking at the paste distribution. The contact frame basically forces the CPU to not bend in the socket so the cooler mounts flush on the entire surface.
 
Also note the motherboard has a new bios as of Aug 2025. Recommend it because it also includes the 12F microcode update for 13/14 gen intel cpus. Once you update, set the mb to intel power defaults vs MSI power defaults.
 
