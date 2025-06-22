Question i5-14600K Reaching 100°C on MSI Z790 – Not Actually Hot to the Touch, Possible Sensor or Mounting Issue?

Hi everyone,
I recently built a new PC with the following components:
- Motherboard: MSI Z790 Gaming
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K
- RAM: New DDR5 modules
- Cooler: Generic air cooler with plastic push pins (4 white legs + black clips)
- Thermal Paste: Generic brand
Initially, I noticed that the CPU fan header was incorrectly connected, and the UEFI showed 0 RPM for the CPU fan. I corrected this, and now the fan is spinning properly. However, the temperature still starts around 50°C and quickly rises to 100°C.
I also noticed the case fans are spinning(3), is Ok the temperature. They are connected to a built-in hub via 6-pin connectors, and the system reports 0 RPM for system fans as well.
Things I’ve tried so far:
- Reseated the cooler
- Reapplied thermal paste
- Updated the BIOS to the latest version
Still no improvement.
Could this be a sensor misreading, a cooler mounting pressure issue, or something else related to BIOS configuration? Any suggestions to properly identify the root cause would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance!