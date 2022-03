Hello, I am trying to reset my 909569-01L / Wyse 5030 Zero Client (VMWare) / P25. It is asking for a password and none of the default passwords are working. I try to go into bios but it goes straight into the trying to load the previous software on it. How can I reset my device. It keeps asking for a password, I just need to reset it or re image but I am not sure how to with this product. If anyone has any information or ideas it would help a lot. Thanks