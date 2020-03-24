Question for the veterans of PC gaming: why was the Radeon 9700 Pro such a big deal?

I've been in PC gaming/hardware for around 15 years but the 9700 Pro was just before my time (plus I was 10 years old so I wasn't mature enough). All of the comments I've read about it are along the lines of "Best GPU of all time!" and other similar remarks. Can you guys tell me why it was such a big deal? For me, the 8800 GTX sticks out as one of the most significant GPU releases that I witnessed, was the 9700 Pro like that?