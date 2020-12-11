Question for experienced CPU OCers (Infinity Fiber Q specifcally)

I have a 5600x (stock CPU clocks and PBO off) and I was OCing my memory. Well, you know how with Zen you want 1:1 ratio with the IF. In my case, I am hitting a FCLK wall at 1900, and it is holding my RAM back.



I can prime95 1866mhz stable all night at stock voltages (actually undervolted VSoC, VDDP and VDDG, still stable at 1866), but as soon as I bump up the IF to 2000 (leaving memory alone), I can't POST. No matter how much voltage I pump into those 3 values, as well as playing around with LLC, I cannot get it to post. I've gone up to 1.3V VSoC and 1.2V VDDP and VDDG, in incremental values. No POST.



Now, I know the 5000 series is still new and motherboard manufacturers are still improving BIOS which does allow for higher clocks sometimes. I have tried various bioses for my mobo (Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX), including the latest stable BIOS which *just* came out literally yesterday, but am hitting this FCLK wall.



Users in the 5000 series OC community do report that they can sometimes get higher FLCK speeds as BIOS firmware versions are released, so it is clear that behind the scenes engineers are still improving support for these, and even release notes for BIOS specifically state sometimes "allow for greater FCLK speeds" or something along those lines. But I am also seeing some users report hitting 1900-2000mhz on the same mobo I have, others can't.



I have another boxed 5600x I can swap in, with the return period ending Jan 16. My OC is being held back at the moment because I cannot go above 1866mhz to keep 1:1 ratio.



My question is: based on what I've explained above about this FCLK wall of mine - do you think I should keep waiting for BIOS releases and that my CPU still has potential to go higher with due time, or do you think this CPU just reached its FCLK limit, and I should try swapping in the other CPU?



The reason I'm unsure is because as mentioned, 1866 is no problem, but 1900 is immediately no POST. It doesn't just go 1866 OK->1900mhz boots but unstable. It just goes from WORKING to NO POST, and I don't know if this is how it usually goes with IF or not.



Thank you!



edit: I just realized I have not touched vCPU at all. It has been set to auto the entire time. Does this play a part in IF overclocking? If so, what's a recommended value I could try?