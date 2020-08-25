Question for Doss Soundbox XL Owners

I understand that a lot of folks use the Soundbox XL with their PC's. I'm using mine with a TV in our living room, but that's beside the point. Before buying, I made sure there was a way to disable the speaker's auto-off feature. This involved reaching out to Doss who sent me a file to update the firmware. I did this and, for the most part, it works. Even so, it does turn itself off every two or three days despite being always plugged in. Anyone else experience this? Is there a fix?Thanks!Eddie