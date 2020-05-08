Question before I buy LG C9 – does custom resolution + custom refresh rate + G-Sync work?

Hi, I'm pretty much set on buying LG C9 55' as my pc ultrawide display but I am unable to find whether E9/C9/B9 accepts custom refresh rates and does G-Sync work with those custom refresh rates (I know it accepts custom resolutions)?

I will set it to ultrawide resolution - 3860x1600 (or 1440, no scaling obviously; will see what screen height my eyes will be comfortable with) but I would love to set a higher refresh (in accordance with my GPU HDMI 2.0 bandwidth limitations) and still use G-Sync. Thanks.