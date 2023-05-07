Question about using a READYSHARE drive for backups

FAT16, FAT32

NTFS

NTFS with compression format enabled

Ext2, Ext3, Ext4

XFS

HFS

HFS+

I am trying to attach a USB drive to my Nighthawk router to use for Time Machine. Problem is that I don't believe this is not possible since the Time Machine file formats are APFS or Mac OS Extended and READYSHARE only supports file formats:So I am searching for a cheaper alternative NAS device. I don't want to connect anything to the internet such as the Western Digital MyBook and I want to stay away from SMB. I only need a local NAS. I was thinking an option might be purchasing an old, no longer made 4th generation 2TB Time Capsule to use for Time Machine backups unless you guys have any other ideas.Can I just use the Time Capsule's NAS functionality? I already have a router and don't want to use the Capsule as a router.Any help is most appreciated.