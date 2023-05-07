Question about using a READYSHARE drive for backups

I am trying to attach a USB drive to my Nighthawk router to use for Time Machine. Problem is that I don't believe this is not possible since the Time Machine file formats are APFS or Mac OS Extended and READYSHARE only supports file formats:
So I am searching for a cheaper alternative NAS device. I don't want to connect anything to the internet such as the Western Digital MyBook and I want to stay away from SMB. I only need a local NAS. I was thinking an option might be purchasing an old, no longer made 4th generation 2TB Time Capsule to use for Time Machine backups unless you guys have any other ideas.
Can I just use the Time Capsule's NAS functionality? I already have a router and don't want to use the Capsule as a router.
Any help is most appreciated.
FAT16, FAT32
NTFS
NTFS with compression format enabled
Ext2, Ext3, Ext4
XFS
HFS
HFS+
So I am searching for a cheaper alternative NAS device. I don't want to connect anything to the internet such as the Western Digital MyBook and I want to stay away from SMB. I only need a local NAS. I was thinking an option might be purchasing an old, no longer made 4th generation 2TB Time Capsule to use for Time Machine backups unless you guys have any other ideas.
Can I just use the Time Capsule's NAS functionality? I already have a router and don't want to use the Capsule as a router.
Any help is most appreciated.