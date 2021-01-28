Question about Ubiquiti UDM Pro, pfsense, and online gaming

Hi all!



I have a couple of questions about a specific Ubiquiti product, the Unifi Dream Machine Pro, as well as the network performance if a pfsense box were to be added as a firewall.



First, can someone explain how the ui cloud account works with the UDM Pro in first time setup? I've read that you have to login the your ui cloud account on initial setup of the UDM Pro, is that still the case? If so, can you disable the option to login with your ui account and only login locally instead? I would like to not need to login with my ui account at all if that's doable.



Second, I want to take advantage of pfsense as an IDS/IPS with DPI. While the UDM Pro has these features, I would like to see them enabled on both the UDM Pro and a pfsense box. I'm wondering, is setting a pfsense box in bridge mode from my ISP modem to my UDM Pro a viable solution for IPS/IDS/DPI?



Finally, if I were to use a pfsense box in bridge mode only between my ISP modem and UDM Pro, would this setup affect my online gaming experience, given that I have good hardware for the pfsense box?