question about temp sensing in AIO coolers

Gorlash

Feb 12, 2021
My previous system was i7-3820, 32GB RAM, Gigabyte MB, Corsair H100i Pro RGB cooler, CorsairLink software. I was *stunned* with how effective this system was for cooling!! I set the cooling curve for 0% at 20C, 50% at 40C, 100% at 60C. This worked great; the system sat at around 30C when Idle, and even with high-performance modern games, the cpu cores rarely went above about 45C. The thing is, the cooling curve was based upon cpu temperature... that makes sense, doesn't it?? We want to set the cooler performance based upon cpu temperature??

So last week, I decided to upgrade my 8-year-old system; I now have Ryzen 7 3700X, Asus X570 MB, Corsair H115i RGB Pro XT cooler, and iCue software... but temperature control is very strange; it appears to me that the cooler is *not* looking at cpu temperature, it's looking at some other sensor. So I posted a question on the Corsair cooler forums, and someone there (who was not a forum expert) told me that the cooler does not look at cpu temperature, it looks at the coolant temp. The problem is (if it *is* a problem, I'm not sure, which is part of my question here), that the coolant temp is *not* really reflecting the cpu temp... at idle, cpu is floating at 40C, but coolant temp is about 26C...

Admittedly, these are okay temps... I've been running an older game which uses CPU vs GPU (Might & Magic 6), and cpu temps are running at about 50C (confirmed via Ryzen Master, HwMonitor, and Speccy)... but the cooler shows temps being about 30C. I'll admit, these still are not problematic temps, but I've uncomfortable about the cooler *not* basing its settings on cpu temp... the entire reason that the cooler exists is to control the cpu temp!!

Am I misunderstanding things here?? I really think the cooler should be acting directly on cpu temps...

One reason that I'm concerned, is that the H115i cooling plate came with some default cooling paste on it, and I just went with that... but I had purchased a tube of Arctic MX-4 paste that I was originally planning to use. The responder on the Corsair forum said that the paste is fine, temps are fine, don't worry about it... but a 15C difference between cpu temp and coolant temp (at idle) doesn't really sound like the heat is being transferred efficiently to the cooler...

Any thoughts on this?? I would *really* like some knowledgeable insights into what I'm experiencing here!!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
you can change that setting in icue, so it reacts to cpu temp. corsair aios can work either way. when based on water temp you can keep fans lower for the short bursts of cpu temp because the flow of water is enough to take the heat away. until there is a sustained load that start to actually raise the water temp there is no need for the fans to ramp up. with it set to cpu temp youll get unneeded fan ramping.
the paste they use is good stuff, as long as you get a good mount.
and your temps are fine.
edit: in icue, set you fan control to custom and then change the sensor between cpu/pump(water temp sensor in the pump)
 
Gorlash

Feb 12, 2021
pendragon1 said:
you can change that setting in icue, so it reacts to cpu temp. corsair aios can work either way. when based on water temp you can keep fans lower for the short bursts of cpu temp because the flow of water is enough to take the heat away. until there is a sustained load that start to actually raise the water temp there is no need for the fans to ramp up. with it set to cpu temp youll get unneeded fan ramping.
the paste they use is good stuff, as long as you get a good mount.
and your temps are fine.
edit: in icue set you fan control to custom and then change the sesor between cpu/pump(water temp sensor in the pump)
Wow... well, your input is certainly more credible than the other was!!
But, I still would much prefer that it look at cpu temp for its decisions... how do I do that?? I don't see any way to get there...
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
Gorlash said:
Wow... well, your input is certainly more credible than the other was!!
But, I still would much prefer that it look at cpu temp for its decisions... how do I do that?? I don't see any way to get there...
this image might help. create a custom profile and then manually set the pump and fan speeds. if you set it to cpu temp i would keep your fans flatlined at whatever low speed you want until cpu temp starts exceeding your normal cpu "spike" temps, prob ~45c, then max at like 70ish.
1613174621443.png

edit: just noticed that the graph they show shouldnt be set for pump, thats a curve appropriate for cpu temp. you woulnt wat you water temp to get up to 70c.

edit2: this is sorta how i would set it for water temp but usually i would just got for a straight line from like 35c up to 45. take out all those little steps.
1613175294241.png
 
Gorlash

Feb 12, 2021
pendragon1 said:
this image might help. create a custom profile and then manually set the pump and fan speeds. if you set it to cpu temp i would keep your fans flatlined at whatever low speed you want until cpu temp starts exceeding your normal cpu "spike" temps, prob ~45c, then max at like 70ish.

edit: just noticed that the graph they show shouldnt be set for pump, thats a curve appropriate for cpu temp. you woulnt wat you water temp to get up to 70c.

edit2: this is sorta how i would set it for water temp but usually i would just got for a straight line from like 35c up to 45. take out all those little steps.
I think I'm missing something here... These are the settings that I'm using now... but it doesn't change the fact that the temp that they are showing on the right, are *still* coolant temps, not cpu temps... and that 29.70C that they are showing, is *well* below the 45C that the other programs are showing for the cpu !!
 

pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
Gorlash said:
I think I'm missing something here... These are the settings that I'm using now... but it doesn't change the fact that the temp that they are showing on the right, are *still* coolant temps, not cpu temps... and that 29.70C that they are showing, is *well* below the 45C that the other programs are showing for the cpu !!
click the 3 line menu thing next to it. you are missing the drop-down menu above the curve window... ice up to date?
edit: but that is basically my setup, just my low fan speed is at like 20%.
 
