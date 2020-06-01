Question about speakers

Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
I purchased four JBL in-wall speakers and was wondering if instead of having them in-wall if I built a frame around them and placed them on the wall would the sound be compromised?
It would simply be a 6" deep rectangle (basically mimicking the depth of the in-wall setup) that the speakers attached to in the same way they attach to the sheet rock on the wall.
The only thing I can think of as to why the sound would change is because of the size of the cavity surrounding the speakers if they were in-wall vs. the box frame.

Before anyone ask why I just don't put them in wall - I tried yesterday (replacing where the previous home owner had on-wall speakers) but because of the location and the archways that are there it's a no-go. There are additional supports and plywood under the sheet rock where the wires are run. I found this out the hard way yesterday. I'd have to cut into structure to do it.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

that will work fine.
 
