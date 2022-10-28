Question about how robust is a SSD RAID 1 on an AMD motherboard ?

I used the raid system implemented for the chipset on several systems with SSD raid1.

I found sata to be more convenient and eating less PCIe lines than Nvme.



I always used one SSD Samsung 860 (TLC) and one SSD Crucial MX 500 (in case of some BIOS or chipset failure, it won't be the same reason at the same time).

I also left around 15% of the space free at the end of each SSD before creating the RAID 1 enclosure (software but chipset supported by AMD).

The raid 1 system is supporting the OS (aka Windows 7).

Both SSD are treated in Raid mode at the BIOS level of the motherboard.



Question 1 : does someone know if the free space on top of every SSD is used for wear-leveling ? I suppose so but I am not sure. best would be to be treated as over-provisioning, but some people say that free space (in AHCI mode) is treated like over-provisioning on modern SSDs avec wear-leveling is so good that trim isn't necessary... But some people say that treating the SSD in RAID mode annihilated any own feature of the chipset of any SSD and I should have used AHCI. Those people say that in Raid mode the OS/chipset writes on the SSD as if it was a simple flash drive and could rewrite on the same cell without any management. But AHCI and Raid are incompatible (the raid software puts back AHCI mode in Raid mode when configuring). I believe Trim doesn't work even if some Raid modes are able to activate the feature (mostly RAID 0 and supposedly some recent Intel chipset for RAID 1 with most recent driver).

Question 2 : Did any one experienced wear levelling by using RAID 1 or 10 or 5 on a SSD system, or even some other kind of failure ? How did it happen and how did he managed to solve the problem (without reinstalling the system) ?