Question about Game Engines, Optimization and Framerates @ 4k

DarkSideA8

Looking at Guru3d's 6800xt review: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT review - DX11: Unigine: Superposition (guru3d.com)

I see that several games at 4k, even with 3080 or 6800xt are pulling 60ish to sub 60 FPS numbers, while others are in the 100s. Note: these are without turning on RT. They're also all well above 60 at 1440p. At 4k:
  • AC V, WD L, are both sub-60,
  • RDR2,and ME are in the 60s
  • SOTR gets up to the 80s
    • (note, not including MSFS on purpose).
I checked, and AC V and WD L use different engines, as do the others - so its not a problem of the baseline engine performance as far as I can tell. Or is it?

Beyond merely the increased load of the additional resolution, is there a facet to this of the game engine being optimized for 1440p as opposed to 4k?

If so, might we see future 'console/PC' titles being better optimized for 4k resolutions because the consoles now support 4k?

Or is it really as simple as 'can the card handle the load' which we are often led to believe?
 
LukeTbk

Not necessarily, but one thing that will probably get more and better ported is dynamic resolution.

Console outputting 4K to tvs made most game have better and better dynamic resolution (those 4K games on console are often running around 1440p in action heavy or just harder to render moments), this on PC tend to not exist has much and has well, console can go under 1000p during "4K" gameplay if they need to.

for your example, on a 6800xt performance at 4K relative at 1440p

Assassin Creed: 55/90 = 61%
RDR2: 61/ 96 = 63%
SOTR: 78/ 146 = 53%

At first glance there seem to have nothing special about Tomb Raider and 4K (worst drop if anything), the game simply play faster at all resolution at high setting.
 
Dan_D

It's a simple matter of how the game was designed. The engine isn't really the issue so much as the graphics. Polycount, texture resolution, map sizes, lighting and other factors determine how demanding a game is at a given resolution.
 
