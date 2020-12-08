Question about Game Engines, Optimization and Framerates @ 4k

DarkSideA8 said: If so, might we see future 'console/PC' titles being better optimized for 4k resolutions because the consoles now support 4k? Click to expand...

Not necessarily, but one thing that will probably get more and better ported is dynamic resolution.Console outputting 4K to tvs made most game have better and better dynamic resolution (those 4K games on console are often running around 1440p in action heavy or just harder to render moments), this on PC tend to not exist has much and has well, console can go under 1000p during "4K" gameplay if they need to.for your example, on a 6800xt performance at 4K relative at 1440pAssassin Creed: 55/90 = 61%RDR2: 61/ 96 = 63%SOTR: 78/ 146 = 53%At first glance there seem to have nothing special about Tomb Raider and 4K (worst drop if anything), the game simply play faster at all resolution at high setting.