Question about Game Engines, Optimization and Framerates @ 4k

Looking at Guru3d's 6800xt review: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT review - DX11: Unigine: Superposition (guru3d.com)
I see that several games at 4k, even with 3080 or 6800xt are pulling 60ish to sub 60 FPS numbers, while others are in the 100s. Note: these are without turning on RT. They're also all well above 60 at 1440p. At 4k:
Beyond merely the increased load of the additional resolution, is there a facet to this of the game engine being optimized for 1440p as opposed to 4k?
If so, might we see future 'console/PC' titles being better optimized for 4k resolutions because the consoles now support 4k?
Or is it really as simple as 'can the card handle the load' which we are often led to believe?
- AC V, WD L, are both sub-60,
- RDR2,and ME are in the 60s
- SOTR gets up to the 80s
- (note, not including MSFS on purpose).
- AC V, WD L, are both sub-60,
- RDR2,and ME are in the 60s
- SOTR gets up to the 80s
- (note, not including MSFS on purpose).
