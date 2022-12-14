Question about different Corsair RAM types

Domingo
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2004
- Messages
- 21,391
Looking at the specs for these two kits (Dominator & Vengeance), they seem almost identical, yet there's a nearly $100 price difference between the two.:
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...-for-AMD/p/CMT32GX5M2B6000Z30K#tab-tech-specs
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...-for-AMD/p/CMH32GX5M2B6000Z30K#tab-tech-specs
The only difference I see on the surface is related to RGB functionality. Am I missing something else?
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...-for-AMD/p/CMT32GX5M2B6000Z30K#tab-tech-specs
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...-for-AMD/p/CMH32GX5M2B6000Z30K#tab-tech-specs
The only difference I see on the surface is related to RGB functionality. Am I missing something else?