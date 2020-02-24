Question about data migration speed if migrating 2 drives in tandem?

So ive spent a fair amount of years simply adding hard drive after hard drive. That time has come to an end. There's no more room for more disks lol. I went and spent a veritable fortune to grab a dozen 10 terabyters and I have to move everything over.Its slow and arduousSo slow, i scooped up a 2nd dock. My question is this:I have a current transfer going from an internal sata, over usb3 to a new docked drive.If i hook up another usb3 dock, and start transferring from another internal sata disk, am i going to throttle or bottleneck myself anywhere due to any bus limitations or will it save me time?