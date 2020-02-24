Question about data migration speed if migrating 2 drives in tandem?

klepp0906

Gawd
So ive spent a fair amount of years simply adding hard drive after hard drive. That time has come to an end. There's no more room for more disks lol. I went and spent a veritable fortune to grab a dozen 10 terabyters and I have to move everything over.

Its slow and arduous :p So slow, i scooped up a 2nd dock. My question is this:

I have a current transfer going from an internal sata, over usb3 to a new docked drive.

If i hook up another usb3 dock, and start transferring from another internal sata disk, am i going to throttle or bottleneck myself anywhere due to any bus limitations or will it save me time?
 
Shockey

[H]ard|Gawd
Assuming you running SATA 2 drives. You doing anywhere near 300MB/s on first transfer?
 
klepp0906

Gawd
theyre sata 3 i believe (old 5400rpm smr barracuda compute archive drives going to 7200rpm barracuda pros) and no like next to nothing up to 175mb or so i think is as high as ive seen depending on how small the files are its transferring at the time. all my images are killing it ;p
 
klepp0906

Gawd
course, its beginning to look like the 2nd dock is bad. just tried it on 2 computers and its pegging my drives at 16000gb or something and they arent showing up in explorer.

I almost died thinking i had a bad drive, but tried another one, same difference.

had to go fish the box out of the trash and deal w/ that whole mess over a 20 dollar dock ><
 
