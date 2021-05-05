Question about copying pasting urls in Amazon Fire tablet

P

peppergomez

Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
924
Using the default Silk browser on an Amazon Fire tablet, i notice when I copy a URL in the URL field And then paste it into wherever it's destination is, only The 1st part of the URL is pasted, ie the main website (hardforum.com for example) but not the additional page information (/forums/smart-phones-and-devices.120/ for example). I have no idea why this is happening and I'm not seeing a setting to correct this. It makes it nearly impossible to copy and paste any site links.

Can anyone advise?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,819
If you try sharing the page (might have an option in the app/page menu), you might be able to "share" it to the clipboard. Not ideal, but better than nothing.

Haven't used Silk, so I don't know if there might be a better solution.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top