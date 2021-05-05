Question about copying pasting urls in Amazon Fire tablet

Using the default Silk browser on an Amazon Fire tablet, i notice when I copy a URL in the URL field And then paste it into wherever it's destination is, only The 1st part of the URL is pasted, ie the main website (hardforum.com for example) but not the additional page information (/forums/smart-phones-and-devices.120/ for example). I have no idea why this is happening and I'm not seeing a setting to correct this. It makes it nearly impossible to copy and paste any site links.



Can anyone advise?