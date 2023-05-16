Question about connecting a USB connector into a motherboard.

I’m working on my first build.



For the Corsair H150i AIO I was instructed to make 2 connections to the front two USB 2.0 ports on the motherboard.



I was expecting to feel a click when making the connection - but there was never a click, and now I’m not certain if the two connectors are in properly?



I experienced the same thing with the 24-pin power connector. There was never really a click.



I’ve pushed down pretty hard on these connectors (the 2 USB 2.0 connectors and the 24-pin power connector) and the motherboard is actually making a slight creaking noise, a warning sign (it seems) that if I push any harder I’ll crack the board.



Is this normal? No click… just a hard push?